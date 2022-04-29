Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 114,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. The company has a market cap of $745.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Univest Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Univest Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

