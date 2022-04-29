UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.20. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 31,965 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $5,486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 444,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

