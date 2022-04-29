US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

