USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 400,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,061. The company has a market cap of $147.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Truck by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in USA Truck by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on USAK shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

