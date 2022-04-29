USDJ Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.04 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07259388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.