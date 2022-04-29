Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.41 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

NYSE MTN opened at $258.03 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average of $297.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

