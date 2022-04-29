Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $19.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:VALE opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

