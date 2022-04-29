Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

VLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,103. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

