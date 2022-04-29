Valobit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58,365.00 (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Valobit has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and $58,365.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valobit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.54 or 0.07345968 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

