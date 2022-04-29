Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $456,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 1,470,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,437,045. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

