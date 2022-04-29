Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,657,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.