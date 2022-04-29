Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $141,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,308. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

