Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $106.07. 376,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

