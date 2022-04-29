Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $63.35. Approximately 732,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 638,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64.

