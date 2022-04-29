Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.76. 3,784,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,270,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.