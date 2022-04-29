Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,246. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

