Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,629,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 243,331 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.10 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

