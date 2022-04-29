Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

