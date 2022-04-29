Veil Market Capitalization Tops $784,044.11 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $784,044.11 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.66 or 1.00029458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00243729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00100413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00302716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

