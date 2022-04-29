Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

RQI opened at $16.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

