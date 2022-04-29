Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,713,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,225. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

