Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

