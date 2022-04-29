Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.02.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

