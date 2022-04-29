Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.