Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

