Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.99 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.