Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

