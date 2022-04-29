Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

