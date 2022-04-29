Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 223,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 182,094 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $48.62 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

