Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

