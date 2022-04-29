Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

