Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,903 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

