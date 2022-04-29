Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $58.64 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

