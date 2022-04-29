Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 146,973 shares during the period.

LQD stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

