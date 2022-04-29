Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

