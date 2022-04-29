Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $36.04 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

