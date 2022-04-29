Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

