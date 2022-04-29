Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $92.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

