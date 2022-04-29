VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $29.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.69. 2,316,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.51. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $178.15 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

