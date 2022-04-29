Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.70.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.09. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $305,487,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

