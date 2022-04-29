Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

