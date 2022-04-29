Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.35.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.45. 740,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.0999997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

