VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 39.6% This Week

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

