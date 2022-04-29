Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 733.96 ($9.35) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.29). Approximately 162,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 239,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($9.21).
The company has a current ratio of 254.51, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.28.
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)
