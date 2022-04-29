Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 733.96 ($9.35) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.29). Approximately 162,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 239,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($9.21).

The company has a current ratio of 254.51, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.28.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

