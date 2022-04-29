Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as low as $8.39. Vince shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,644 shares of company stock valued at $78,645 over the last three months. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

