Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VINC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Vincerx has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vincerx by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

