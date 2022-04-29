Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($122.58) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Vinci stock opened at €92.96 ($99.96) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.63. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

