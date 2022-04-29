Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Down 6.3%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $708.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at $158,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.