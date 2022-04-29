Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Head-To-Head Survey

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.26%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than NextNav.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 39.66 -$157.29 million N/A N/A NextNav $760,000.00 823.25 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

NextNav has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

