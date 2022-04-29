Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,715.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $3.57 million and $28,715.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.64 or 0.07296356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

